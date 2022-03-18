Crust Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $728,659.00 (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00009785 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $728,659.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

