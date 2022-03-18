CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.
Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.24. 124,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.51. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.