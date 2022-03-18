Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

