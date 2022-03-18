Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

