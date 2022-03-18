Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Archrock by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 691,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 648,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 490,578 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.91 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

