Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.46. Cronos Group shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 9,729 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.
The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
