Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Buys $199,935.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $65,099,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Crocs by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

