Critical Review: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Power Integrations and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $703.28 million 7.86 $164.41 million $2.68 34.86 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.23 $278.42 million $5.16 22.60

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Power Integrations and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60 IPG Photonics 2 3 3 0 2.13

Power Integrations currently has a consensus target price of $106.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $184.71, indicating a potential upside of 58.38%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 23.38% 18.97% 17.10% IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84%

Summary

Power Integrations beats IPG Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

