CREDIT Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $227,125.70 and $12,378.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.