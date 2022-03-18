Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by HSBC

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

