Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.23 ($73.88).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €47.41 ($52.10) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

