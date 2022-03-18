Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.62 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

