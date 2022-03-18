Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.20 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13.

