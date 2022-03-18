Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 679 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

