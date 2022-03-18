Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Man Group plc raised its stake in Southern by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Southern stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

