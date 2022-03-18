Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CNM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 896,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
