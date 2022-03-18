Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of CNM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 896,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.