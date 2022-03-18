Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 29.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

