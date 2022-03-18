Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 4.2% Higher

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 35,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 109,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

