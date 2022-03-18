Contrasting Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Westwater Resources and Western Copper & Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Copper & Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and Western Copper & Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$16.14 million ($0.50) -3.46 Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.03) -62.67

Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwater Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Western Copper & Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -12.83% -12.22% Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.79% -3.71%

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

