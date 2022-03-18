Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 87,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

