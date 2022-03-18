ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,868,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,482. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

