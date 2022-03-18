ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

