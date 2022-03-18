Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth $36,452,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth $2,130,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $26,587,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $4,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

