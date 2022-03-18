Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to announce $89.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $394.41 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

