Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $434.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

