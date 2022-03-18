Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.