CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

