Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NYSE:SBS opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.