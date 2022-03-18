Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

NYSE:SBS opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 45,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 128,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 162,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.