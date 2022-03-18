Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.75 ($8.51).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.95 ($7.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.66 and its 200-day moving average is €6.73. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

