Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $228.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.34 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $245.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $983.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

CVGI opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

