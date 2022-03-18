Comerica Bank Sells 13,908 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

