Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 79,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock worth $466,389. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.