Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 100.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.70 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $902.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

