Comerica Bank Has $945,000 Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE TAK opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.