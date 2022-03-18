Comerica Bank Has $912,000 Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.91 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

