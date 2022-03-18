Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $46.91. 34,548,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,041,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

