Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.36. 1,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

