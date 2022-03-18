Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. 12,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

