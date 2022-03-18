Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

