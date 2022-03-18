Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cogeco Communications stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 473. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $98.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

