Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

DNAY opened at $9.99 on Friday. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

