Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,500 ($32.51).

CCH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($40.70) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.81).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,723.50 ($22.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.54). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,242.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,416.63.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,461 ($32.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($5,056.41).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

