Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 231 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,715 ($22.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,961.65 ($5,151.69).

On Thursday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,461 ($32.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($5,056.41).

On Monday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 146 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,680 ($34.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,088.17).

On Friday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($33.12), for a total transaction of £11,461.50 ($14,904.42).

CCH traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,705 ($22.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,563,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,549. The firm has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,242.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,416.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($40.70) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.81).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

