Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.85 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.