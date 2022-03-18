Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.85 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.84.
CCEP stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.