CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.90

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 277937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 136,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 278,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

