CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $449.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

