Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
