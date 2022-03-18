Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

