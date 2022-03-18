ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CLRO opened at $0.84 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.30.

About ClearOne (Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.