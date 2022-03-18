Citigroup Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NBR opened at $141.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $171.26.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($23.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

