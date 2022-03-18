Citigroup Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $123.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $90.02 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brunswick by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.